York has enjoyed some sunshine over the last couple of days – but will the weather continue through the Easter holidays?
Unfortunately, according to the Met Office, we can expect rain throughout the rest of the week, with tomorrow being the worst day.
Expect some sunny spells on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, however forecasters have predicted some light rain will continue.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Tonight (April 4): A fine end to the sunny day, with some sunshine lasting through the evening. Staying dry and clear before slowly clouding overnight. Minimum temperature 2°C.
Tomorrow: A dry start before outbreaks of rain during the afternoon. Breezy and feeling cooler compared to Tuesday. Maximum temperature 10°C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Early rain clearing to showers, locally heavy and possibly thundery on Thursday. Largely dry with sunny spells Friday and Saturday. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine by day, but some chilly nights.
Easter Weekend: A chance of thicker cloud with the potential for some patchy light rain and strong winds.
Long range forecast: Towards mid-April, there is a chance of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather. Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.
