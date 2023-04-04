Dermot Kennedy will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 14.

The Brit Award nominee – whose first two stunning albums both topped the UK charts – heads to the 8,000-capacity Yorkshire coast arena for a headline show with tickets on sale at 10am on Thursday (April 6) via scarboroughopenairthetare.com

Dermot has become one of the biggest and fastest selling Irish artists ever thanks to his chart topping hits and popular live shows.

He has just embarked on his biggest ever UK arena tour to date where he performed to over 120,000 fans.

Dermot’s platinum-selling debut album ‘Without Fear’ was the biggest selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist.

Hits such as ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’ earned him a huge following, with follow-up album Sonder, building on his past success.

Singles ‘Kiss Me’, ‘Something To Someone’ and ‘Better Days’ catapulted him back to Number One in the UK Album charts.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Dermot Kennedy is one of the most critically acclaimed rising stars in the world today. We are delighted to be able to bring this incredibly talented and globally loved artist here to this wonderful venue. It is going to be an incredible night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

For more information and tickets visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com