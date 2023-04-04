A MAN who died in a motorbike crash in a village near York has been named.
Daniel Stephenson, aged 44 from West Yorkshire, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene when his Ducati motorcycle lost control and left the road in Melbourne Road in Allerthorpe at around 11.50am on Sunday (April 2).
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "His family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies.
"We ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with their loss."
Humberside Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact them on their non-emergency number 101, quoting log 176 of 2 April.
