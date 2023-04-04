Hundreds of visitors are expected to join York in welcoming King Charles III and the Queen in an historic visit on Thursday (April 6).

As The Press reported last week, unlike when they came back in November, King Charles and Camilla's visit will centre around York Minster and they won't receive the usual welcome ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the monarch traditionally enters the city.

Instead the Royal couple will travel straight to York Minster to carry out the first Royal Maundy service of the King's reign. The precise timing of the visit remains under wraps.

During the service, 74 men and 74 women, signifying the age of the Monarch, selected from Church of England dioceses across the country and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK, will receive the Maundy.

The Maundy is a gift from the King, to thank them for their outstanding service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

King Charles III and Queen are also set to formally open the new York Minster Refectory restaurant on the day.

City of York Council has said the following city centre streets will be closed to traffic during the visit from 8pm on Wednesday (April 5) to 4pm on Thursday:

Duncombe Place

High Petergate (From Bootham Bar to the junction with Grape Lane)

Minster Yard

Minster Gates

The Queen's Walk footpath next to York Minster

Precentor's Court

Deangate (from Minster Yard to the junction with Goodramgate)

College Street

Stonegate