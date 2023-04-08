The Geoff Kitson Memorial Tournament, held at the Magnets Conmunity Sports Trust in Tadcaster on March 18, has raised a total of £545 for St Leonard's Hospice.

The event is held in memory of Geoff, who was a regular on the darts circuit in and around Tadcaster for many years of his life.

Geoff's son, John Kitson, said: "Attracting a record 48 entrants - we have been well supported by friends, families and local businesses - who are unwavering in their backing every year.

Players during the tournament in March (Image: UGC)

"We had a cracking day of darts - and our efforts helped us raise £545 for St Leonard's Hospice."

Danny White was the overall winner of the tournament, whcih is held every year to raise money for charities.