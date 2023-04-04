More than 150 artists and makers within the city and a 10 mile radius of York will open their doors to visitors to showcase their talents during the weekends of April 15-16 and 21-22.

People can enjoy a diverse range of mediums including painting and print, illustration, drawing and mixed media, ceramics, glass and sculpture, jewellery, textiles, photography and installation art.

Organisers say the weekends promise a unique opportunity to view and buy art and an insight into their inspirations, processes and skills.

New to York Open Studios 2023 include Emma Yeoman who works on intricate displays of flora and fauna, varying from sculpture to canvas that will be exhibited within the grounds of York St John University.

Anna Vialle delivers delicately stippled pen and watercolour drawings of birds, insects and landscapes that are inspired by the style, colours and composition of both Victorian natural history prints and Japanese woodblock prints.

Michelle Hughes creates linocut prints of British landscapes and wildlife featuring the Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire Coast, North York Moors and Lake District, as well as the wildlife that inhabits them.

Amy Stubbs creates beautiful textiles featuring surface pattern designs influenced by nostalgia and family heritage. She develops her designs using both manual and digital print-making techniques, later applying them to home furnishings and fine art prints.

Philip Magson is noted for mostly white glazed stoneware hand-thrown pots alongside his homeware as well as individual vessels, often composites of thrown shapes decorated with abstract pattern.

York Open Studios continues to champion emerging artists, and this year three bursary artists showcase their work over the weekends.

Peter Baker has a site specific installation at Fishergate Postern Tower and Jade Blood excels in community textiles.

Meanwhile, Sam Edward is famous for hiding tiny sculptures around the city for people to find during the weekends.

Throughout York City Centre Sam has scattered small concrete sculptures, 'Monuments', resembling Obelisks, Monoliths and Memorials but scaled down, to memorialise moments from York.

Sam has snatched overheard conversations and appropriated text to commemorate the time we are living in.

In the studio you will find the production behind 'Miniature Monuments' and see the process live as an ongoing work.

Organisers say York Open Studios not only continues to set the bar in 2023 for diversity and inspiration, it also provides a lovely way to enjoy the city of York and its environs.

York Open Studios is an annual not-for-profit event to showcase the best of artists and makers living or working within ten-miles of the city.

Details can be found at www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk . There is also an interactive map York Open Studios interactive map. Alternatively, a free printed directory is available from tourist hubs and artist locations across York and the wider city region.