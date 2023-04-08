The National Railway Museum will play host to the 'Miniature Marvels' event, organised by the “N Gauge Society” to reflect and encourage the growing interest in a classic hobby rediscovered by thousands of families.

As well as numerous layouts on show, there will be experts demonstrating skills and techniques to modellers and retailers selling everything needed to get started in a hobby, which is enjoyed by many including celebrities such as Rod Stewart, Jools Holland and Eddie Izzard.

Eleven N Gauge layouts will be exhibiting, ranging in size and complexity from the huge “James Street” down to the smallest, which fit in a briefcase.

The event has been over a year in the planning and will take place over the weekend of May 13 and 14 at the Conference Suite in the museum.

Admission will be free to members of the N Gauge Society with proof of valid membership. There will be an admission fee to non-members of the society.

The N Gauge Society is for enthusiasts who model in 1:148 scale - the smallest trains widely used by enthusiasts and each locomotive, coach or wagon is about half the length of the more widely known Hornby 00 gauge.