Developers and a housing association are seeking public comment on their plans for 106 affordable homes on land off New Lane, between Huntington and Monks Cross.

The move comes as government minister Michael Gove is this month due to determine an appeal for 300 homes on a nearby site next to the LNER stadium.

Halifax-based Together Housing and Teesside-based Jomast Developments want to build 106 affordable homes, saying they will be targeted at key workers and families priced out of York’s expensive housing market.

The homes consist of a range of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes including social or affordable rent and shared ownership to provide homes for key workers.

Together Housing is one of the North’s largest housing associations, with schemes across Yorkshire, including in Easingwold, Scarborough and Howden. The rented homes would be managed by Together Housing and the shared ownership homes sold by Together Homes, part of the Association.

The developers are proposing to offer a period of exclusivity to local key workers such as NHS staff, social and care workers, school workers, civil servants, and emergency service workers, should the plans be approved.

This is because City of York Council is not delivering the 573 affordable homes the city needs, according to its York Strategic Housing Market Assessment.

The site is near New Lane Cemetery, between Huntington village centre and the Monks Cross retail development, with access from New Lane.

Promised are open spaces, tree and shrub planting, plus plenty of nearby shops and leisure facilities.

A leaflet is being distributed to nearby residents, which includes information about the plans and a tear-off freepost feedback form. A consultation website has also been launched and residents can learn more and have their say at www.newlanehomesconsultation.co.uk.

A spokesperson from Together Homes said: “This public consultation is an opportunity for local residents to learn more about these exciting plans for a 100% affordable housing scheme. These proposals would provide homes with a focus on marketing to local keyworkers. We know that York faces significant challenges in providing high quality, affordable accommodation and this project can help address that critical and growing need”.

A spokesperson from Jomast said: “We are pleased to present this affordable home scheme for New Lane which has been carefully designed to provide a range of home types to suit people who may be struggling to remain locally or purchase due to rent and house prices. We encourage as many people as possible to provide feedback on this exciting project and also to let us know if they are interested in living here”.

A formal planning application has yet to be submitted but the partners say all public consultation feedback will be considered as part of the planning process.