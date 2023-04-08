The award-winning Mr Chippy has joined forces with City Cruises to create the brand new Fish & Chips Cruise offer.

Customers can enjoy their freshly wrapped chippy while taking in the surroundings of the River Ouse and the local countryside.

The on-board bar will offer a broad selection of alcoholic and soft beverages.

During the cruise, background music and a captain's live commentary will entertain guests, providing them with an insight into the region's history and culture.

The on-board bar will offer a range of beverages (Image: Visit York)

A spokesperson said: "Why not treat yourself to the best fish and chips and indulge in this unique experience while exploring the picturesque surroundings of York?

"The delightful experience will leave you well-fed, refreshed and eager to return for more."

Further details can be found on the Visit York website.