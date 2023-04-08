VISITORS will be given the chance to enjoy the finest fish and chips in York while sailing through the river and countryside in the city.
The award-winning Mr Chippy has joined forces with City Cruises to create the brand new Fish & Chips Cruise offer.
Customers can enjoy their freshly wrapped chippy while taking in the surroundings of the River Ouse and the local countryside.
The on-board bar will offer a broad selection of alcoholic and soft beverages.
During the cruise, background music and a captain's live commentary will entertain guests, providing them with an insight into the region's history and culture.
A spokesperson said: "Why not treat yourself to the best fish and chips and indulge in this unique experience while exploring the picturesque surroundings of York?
"The delightful experience will leave you well-fed, refreshed and eager to return for more."
Further details can be found on the Visit York website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel