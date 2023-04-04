The incident happened on the A1079 at Grimston at around 7.30am on Friday March 24.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A black VW Touran collided with a silver Ford Focus. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

"Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett - or you can email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230052548 when quoting information.