Oliver Dale, who hit the headlines for discovering a 7-inch chip during the first Covid-19 lockdown, said he wants to do his bit to support NHS staff.

It was announced last week that charges will be brought back for staff at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

So, Oliver, who lives in Huntington, is offering a parking space at his home - which is a 15-minute walk away from the York Hospital site.

He said: "With house hold bills rising and the cost of living going up, it’s a kick in the teeth that NHS staff will have to start paying to park at work and add more financial pressure.

"With everything the NHS staff do at York Hospital it’s the least I can do to give up my parking space for them. I have a designated space.

"I appreciate this won’t help everyone and isn’t going to change the world, but even if it supports one person, it could make all the difference.

"The parking will work on a one-week rota and change person every week.

"I live in Huntington so it's close to walk or cycle to hospital once they’ve parked. I am hoping more people would support this very simple initiative too."

The trust said that free parking can "no longer be sustained", after the Government’s financial support for providing free car parking for all NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic ended in April 2022.

But staff said this could make it more tempting for people to leave their roles - as they said they already feel "under-pressure and undervalued".

Oliver, right, presenting a cheque to the York Hospital Charity (Image: UGC)

This is not the first time Oliver has backed the trust, as he has used his name as 'Big Chip Man' to raise thousands of pounds to be donated to the trust.

So far, he has raised over £3,000 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

Next year, Oliver is aiming to complete some more fundraising events to bring his total up to £5,000 if he can.

He said: "There will definitely be some fun involved. Maybe a Person vs Food challenge and possibly some more running as I did in 2021. I’ll also be raising awareness for mental health.

"Whatever I do, 100 per cent of any money raised will be donated to charity. I’m not doing this for anything other than helping other people in need.

"It's an exciting year ahead - so watch this space."

Anyone who wishes to use the free parking space at Oliver's house should send him a direct message on Twitter. To find him, search @OliverD1999 on the platform.