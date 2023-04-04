North Yorkshire Police officers said they received a report that there was a body on the beach in Scarborough at around 6.20am on Saturday (April 1).

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers attended the scene and sadly recovered the body of a man aged in his 70s near to the West Pier.

"Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and pending the results of a post-mortem, a report will be prepared for coroner."