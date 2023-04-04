North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for missing Sophie, 15, from Thornton-le-Dale - who also has connections to Malton.

She was last seen at Malton train station at around 10pm on Monday night (April 3).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Sophie is described as white with long dark brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, black leggings and white Nike trainers."

Anyone who has seen Sophie is asked to contact police on 101 or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

The incident number is NYP-04042023-0030.