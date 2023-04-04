A MISSING teenager has been found safe and well in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal in the search for a missing 15-year-old from Ryedale earlier today (April 4).
But officers have now confirmed she has now been found safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article