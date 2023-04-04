Have you seen missing Sophie, 15, from Thornton-le-Dale? Sophie also has connections to Malton.

She was last seen at Malton train station at around 10pm on Monday night (3 April).

Sophie is described as white with long dark brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Sophie is asked to contact us on 101, or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting.