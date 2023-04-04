The renowned event is set to return to Harrogate between July 11 and 14.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “Already this year’s show is shaping up to be really exciting, with some of the best livestock in the country competing as well as some great entertainment from some well-known names in the farming industry.

"Look out for more announcements in the coming months about what’s new at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.”

Princess Anne at the Great Yorkshire Show last year (Image: Kate Mallender)

The best of British livestock will be competing when Beef Shorthorn, Charolais and Longhorn Cattle Societies all host their national competitions at the show.

There will also be new sheep breed classes with Badger Face Texel and Castlemilk Moorit.

Elsewhere on the showground, sheepdog trials will take place once again – this time near to Gold Gate while the Military Village will relocate near to the White Gate.

The cheese show will once again include the charity auction, this year raising funds for Herriot Hospice. Last year’s raised over £5,500 for The Samaritans.

Peter Fullelove of the Black Watch with recruits from the Army Foundation College last year (Image: Great Yorkshire Show)

TV presenter Christine Talbot will be back with daily chat shows in the GYS Stage, followed by book signings afterwards. Adam Henson will be appearing on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12, while Matt Baker MBE will be a special guest on Thursday 13 and Peter Wright will be on stage on Friday 14.

The Main Ring performer for this year’s show will be Lorenzo, the horseman who is a huge hit with visitors to the show and last appeared in 2018, performing to a packed showground. Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones will also be singing twice a day in the Main Ring again.

Tickets are on sale now and will be in advance only, as visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day. They are priced at £32 for adults, £13 for children and £80 for families.

The 2022 Great Yorkshire Show sold out a week before the event in July.

Adam Henson with a rare cattle breed (Image: Great Yorkshire Show)

"Visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside," a spokesperson said.

The event will continue to be run over four days thanks to positive feedback from our visitors and exhibitors. Farmer tickets are available for the 2023 show and available from farming outlets.

To book tickets, visit the Great Yorkshire Show website.