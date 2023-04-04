Bus operator Transdev says this means a £13 saving on the Coastliner service from Leeds to Scarborough or Whitby.

Other savings include £5.50 off the 36 service from Ripon to Leeds (saving 73%) and £3.40 off Harrogate to Bradford (saving 63%).The bus operator has also launched Transdev Treats, vouchers available from the bus driver, giving discounts to some of the attractions in Yorkshire.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “The £2 single fare has helped to generate double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers on some of our most popular routes, including on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route, the Coastliner 840 between Leeds, York and Whitby. We’ve seen particularly strong gains on our longer interurban routes where the savings are most significant.”

Transdev’s own customer surveys show the £2 fare cap is attracting cost-conscious motorists to leave their cars and use its buses. The results indicate a record 59 per cent of customers on some of its most popular routes have access to a car but are choosing to leave it at home and go by bus instead.