In signing it, the UK Government undermines British agriculture and leaves the UK open to being sued by multinational corporations in secret courts. So much for the fantasy of taking back control.

Worse still, the Treasury calculates the benefit of this trade deal to Britain’s GDP at just 0.08 per cent a year, compared with the four per cent loss of GDP that results from Brexit.

The deal bans the UK from using trade to protect environmental standards; whereas, for example, the EU imposes trade tariffs on palm oil to prevent deforestation in Malaysia.

The whole point of the EU Single Market is to enable free trade while keeping air, land, rivers and seas clean and protect wildlife and human health.

The Trans-Pacific deal does the opposite; it forces the UK to accept lower standards.

Expect imports of foods containing pesticides and antibiotics banned in the rest of Europe, while palm oil plantations destroy the last remaining habitat of orangutans.

Christian Vassie Blake Court, Wheldrake, York