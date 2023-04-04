National Highways Yorkshire said that traffic had been stopped on the A63 westbound in East Yorkshire between the A1079 and the A1166 due to a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"Emergency services are in attendance - and there are four miles of congestion on approach," a spokesperson shared on Twitter earlier today (April 4).

It has now been confirmed that the incident has been cleared and all lanes have re-opened.

The spokesperson added: "Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this morning."