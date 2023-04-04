ROAD lanes have now re-opened and traffic is moving again following a crash between a car and a motorbike in East Yorkshire.
National Highways Yorkshire said that traffic had been stopped on the A63 westbound in East Yorkshire between the A1079 and the A1166 due to a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
"Emergency services are in attendance - and there are four miles of congestion on approach," a spokesperson shared on Twitter earlier today (April 4).
It has now been confirmed that the incident has been cleared and all lanes have re-opened.
The spokesperson added: "Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this morning."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article