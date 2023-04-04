FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Tadcaster appliance carried out scene safety following the collision between an Audi and a Mini on the A162 at Grimston at around 6.40pm yesterday (April 3).
A service spokesperson said: "No persons were trapped - and one male required first aid for a minor neck and head injury."
