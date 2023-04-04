North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.38pm last night to the Foss Basin close to the Foss Barrier in York.

A service spokesman said: "Following multiple 999 calls, appliances from York and Acomb were sent to a moored boat on fire in the Foss Basin.

"Hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the 15 metre long vessel which was significantly fire damaged."