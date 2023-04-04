EMERGENCY crews have been called to a boat on fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.38pm last night to the Foss Basin close to the Foss Barrier in York.
A service spokesman said: "Following multiple 999 calls, appliances from York and Acomb were sent to a moored boat on fire in the Foss Basin.
"Hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the 15 metre long vessel which was significantly fire damaged."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article