North Yorkshire Police officers are hunting two suspects in connection with the assaults.

The force said the incident happened in the beer garden of the Mitre Pub, in Shipton Road, York, at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 1.

It said two men were assaulted by two suspects in the pub’s beer garden.

One of the victims lost a front tooth in the attack and the other was knocked unconscious by the suspects, police said.

The suspects are described as white men, and both had brown hair. One was wearing a distinctive chunky gold necklace. The other man is described as having a stubbly beard.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about the two suspects.

"Police also want to identify several women who witnessed the assault who helped the victims flee the scene."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Evans.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057714 when passing information.