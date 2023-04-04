The Liverpool fan's coffin was carried into the chapel at York Crematorium yesterday (Monday, April 3) by six pall-bearers sporting Liverpool FC shirts - all with 'Andy E' stencilled on the back.

Mourners entered the chapel to the sound of Charlie Puth's 'See you again'.

Every seat was taken, and dozens of mourners also stood at the back of the chapel, as Andy's mum Elaine and other close family took their places.

Celebrant Gill Taylor then paid a moving and often funny tribute to a 'popular lad' who had loved his family and his friends - and also loved having a laugh.

"During todays service, you wont hear Andy's full life story," Gill said. "Firstly, although he's left you far sooner than he should have, he's made many memories in the time he was here with you and it would be impossible to recount all (of them).

"Secondly, many of the stories and memories - well, to be fair, just about all of them - probably aren’t suited to chapel, and so we will save them for the after do!"

Andy, 34, was said to have been 'really excited' when he flew out in early March for a holiday at the luxury Lake & River Side Hotel in Side, Turkey.

But when he didn't call his mum Elaine that evening to confirm he had arrived, she grew worried.

The next morning she managed to contact the hotel and asked them to check on him - only to be told he had been found dead in his bedroom.

To this day, she still doesn't know how or why he died. A post-mortem conducted after Andy's body was returned to the UK revealed nothing, and Elaine fears she may have to wait months for documentation to be sent from Turkey.

Former Huntington School pupil Andy did have health problems - including legs that would often swell up.

He was was too unwell to work, and lived at home with Elaine in New Earswick. Elaine wonders whether he may have developed DVT - deep vein thrombosis - but doesn't know.

Elaine Eveleigh with a photo of her son Andy (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Andy's funeral, however, concentrated on his fun-loving life, and not the way he died - which was just how he would have wanted it, Gill said. He grew up in Strensall with Elaine and his younger brother Shaun, where both brothers were part of what Gill called the 'Northfields Crew'. When Andy was 16, they moved to New Earswick.

Andy always loved cheeky banter, Gill said - and would sometimes drive his Nana Jean mad. But it was always playful banter.

"Andy loved his Nana so much. He would come round and sit on her bed and watch his other passion, Liverpool FC.

"He wasn’t quiet at the best of times but if Liverpool scored all of New Earswick would know about it!"

Andy also had a 'caring side', Gill said. "He would do anything for anyone, especially those he loved.

"He would always try to put a smile on everyone's face. If his mum's friend Angela came round she would be greeted with an 'eh up sexy!'

"He was a big character. His mum would say to his Nana 'our Andy's coming' and Jean would say 'how do you know' and Elaine's reply would be 'cause I can .. hear him coming up the street!'"