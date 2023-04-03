Celebrating the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III, the event at the Great Yorkshire Showground promises a right royal selection of floristry.

This includes an incredible ‘floral’ coronation cloak, designed by award-winning, Harrogate based florist Helen James.

This majestic robe, created using a stunning array of flowers, will be the centrepiece of the show.

It will feature floral replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb. All of which were originally created for King Charles II in 1660 by Sir Robert Vyner.

During April 20-23, Harrogate Flower Show will welcome up to 50,000 visitors, with the twice-yearly event run by the North of England Horticultural Society, one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar.

The unique Floral Arts Pavilion will host the largest exhibition by florists and flower arrangers in the country.

The pavilion will include a celebration of unique British inventions, a contemporary floral interpretation of the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III, a tribute to the extraordinary work of the late designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, and an 'live' competition throughout all four days of the event called 'Weave a Magic Web'.

There is also a packed programme of live talks and demos across four stages, featuring tips on growing your own produce and creating delicious dishes in the Gardener’s Kitchen.

The Create! stage will include inspiring demonstrations from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley.

The GROW! Live stage welcomes back BBC Radio York’s Martin Fish, plant expert Helen Bainbridge and North Yorkshire plantswoman Sarah Hopps to share their expert garden advice.

Finally, a range of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum will share their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on the Human Gardener stage.

A Creative Borders competition will showcase innovative garden designs for compact spaces.

In association with the Association of Professional Landscapers, this competition will see designers, plantspeople, and organisations design plant schemes inspired by three category titles - The New Gardener, Sun, Shade or Shelter and Town or Country.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “As the first major event in the national gardening calendar, Harrogate Spring Flower Show is delighted to welcome the new growing season with a spectacular celebration of the very best in horticulture.

“This year’s show will feature a majestic, regal theme to commemorate the coronation of King Charles II. Knowing his passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch. But that’s not all, this year’s show will be a showcase of floral and garden creativity and spectacular plants as well as offering visitors an enticing programme of lives events and lots of brilliant exhibitors.”

Tickets are £25 for adults (free for under 16s). Buy online at www.flowershow.org.uk