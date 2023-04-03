Impala Estates seek the extension at Unit 3, George Cayley Drive, a 0.95ha brownfield site at Clifton Moor.

The site contains a large, 3-storey building used as offices and warehouses for the distribution of abrasives, power tools and accessories.

Planning permission to sought to demolish an existing storage building and build an eastern extension, increasing the size of the building from 1800m2 to 4,200m2. There would also be 24 more parking spaces and extra cycling provision.

A council report says the application received no public comments when it went out to consultation.

Planning officers said the site is used as the headquarters for Abracs Ltd, who also store and distribute their products from there.

“The proposed extension is to provide additional storage space to meet the current business use and facilitate future expansion,” they noted.

Planning staff added the scheme was large but set well back within its site and would fit in well with the locality. Therefore, it met local and national planning policies, so was recommended for approval.

Planning Committee is due to determine the application on Thursday April 13.