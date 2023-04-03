North Yorkshire Police say the criminal damage took place on Aismunderby Road in Ripon at about 4.45pm on Saturday (April 2).

A police spokesman said: "Several teenagers threw a brick at a property window.

"The teenagers were described as approximately 12-14 years old.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation please email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Skelton.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057881 when passing information.