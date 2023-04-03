St Olaves Church in Marygate seeks to replace the slate above the St Giles Room with with coated stainless steel.

The planning application to City of York Council says the room, built in the 19th Century, probably as a vestry, has been used by the church as a general meeting room, sometimes for concerts and for Sunday School.

But since the pandemic it has not been used for Sunday School as the room “is at the moment no longer suitable for this use as it is damp and cold.”

Problems with the roof have become “significantly worse, hence our wish to completely replace the roof.”

The application said terne coated stainless steel is used elsewhere at the church and Historic England also recommends its use when lead roofs have been replaced.

It added: “The replacement of the roof to the St Giles Room provides the opportunity to improve the thermal performance of the room, thereby making it more suitable for use as a meeting room and Sunday School venue. It will also help us to meet our obligations to make the church building more sustainable & carbon free.”