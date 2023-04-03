The new store, recently upgraded by developers Dransfield Properties, follows the departure of Access Selby.

Charity Coordinator, Ann Rhodes, welcomes the move, due later this month, saying it helps reduce the charity’s overheads and running costs.

Hands of Hope will continue its mission to support hard-pressed Selby families, with the larger store able to sell more pre-loved items.

Dransfield Properties has been improving the shop frontages as well as creating accommodation above the shops.

Estates director James Shepherd says he is delighted to be able to find a new home for Selby Hands of Hope and the 18-year-old business is proud of the facelift given to Market Cross shopping centre.

The centre currently has two retail units available and all enquiries should be directed to Estates Surveyor at Dransfield Properties, Olly Jansen, on 01226 360644.