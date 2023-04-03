The competition is run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the trade association for the industry in the UK and is the ‘Oscars’ of ice cream awards.

Maggie said: “We’re absolutely delighted and overwhelmed. We have been entering this competition for several years and historically have achieved success at every level, culminating in the highest award last year. To win the Silver Challenge Cup for a second year is truly amazing.”

The business, established in 1974, operates five vans at sites including a pitch by the Ouse just outside the city centre. It is regularly invited to schools and events.

ICA President Kay Alston said: “Grahams Ices is proof of that with the quality of the product that won this prestigious award two years running. Big congratulations to Maggie and Graham and here’s wishing them a super successful summer season.”

For more information on Graham’s Ices visit: www.grahamsices.co.uk