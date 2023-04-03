North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the man pictured about an assault in Finkle Street in Selby on February 17, when a man was punched in the face as he unloaded his lorry.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Teri.MaddoxCliff@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Pc Teri Maddox-Cliff.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online on the website.

Please quote reference number 12230029843 when passing on information.