After the wettest March in more than 40 years for England and Wales, the good news is that this week looks to be rather more sttled.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday will see a continuation of the dry, settled weather.

Conditions won't be so good on Wednesday and Thursday with more cloud and the odd shower but the picture is looking promising for the Easterv weekend.

Here's the weather forecast in full:

Tonight: A fine end to the day with plenty of evening sunshine. A chilly night ahead as temperatures fall away under clear skies, allowing a frost to form in places. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday: Another fine and sunny day after a chilly start. High cloud will push in from the west through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Cloudy on Wednesday with rain at times during the afternoon and evening. Staying cloudy into Thursday with scattered showers. Dry on Friday with more in the way of sunny spells.

Easter weekend: Confidence is relatively low throughout this period, however many areas are expected to see mostly fine and dry weather, with sunny spells becoming increasingly common with time. Any cloud will bring a chance of spells of rain or drizzle to eastern areas on Good Friday, but then any rain is most likely across the west and southwest over the following week. Winds are expected to be relatively light.

Long range forecast: By mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely. Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.