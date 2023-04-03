North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information in relation to the theft of the motorhome from Chapel Haddlesey near Selby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A White Team T Line 740 motor-home, registration YX66FZC, was stolen between 7pm on Saturday April 1 and 8am Sunday April 2.

"The vehicle is mainly white and has a dark grey coloured cab. It also has a distinctive red and grey stripes on the side."

If you see the vehicle or have information as to where it is, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Bill Davies. Alternatively email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230058264 when passing on information.