Stage One Creative Services of Tockwith has been contracted contracted to build the stage for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The project will see the build of one of entertainment’s most complex stages for the world’s biggest music contest.

The event takes place in Liverpool as last year’s winner’s Ukraine are unable to host the contest due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Britain, with entrant Sam Ryder was the runner-up.

Set designer for Eurovision 2023, Julio Himede, has based his stage design on the principles of ‘togetherness, celebration and community’.

He said: ““The architecture takes inspiration from a wide hug, opening its arms to Ukraine, the show’s performers and guests from across the world. I focused on the cultural aspects and similarities between Ukraine, the UK and specifically Liverpool. From music, dance and art, to architecture and poetry.”

The set for the event covers more than 450m2 of staging, with another 220m2 of independently moving and turning video screens, as well as over 700 video tiles integrated into the floor and more than 1500 metres of LED lights.

James O’Brien, Executive in Charge of Production, BBC Studios said: “Stage One have picked up the challenge to build the stage in such a short timeframe and ran with it. It’s an incredibly complex operation and they’ve left no stone unturned in ensuring this magnificent structure, set to home 37 Eurovision hopefuls is delivered on time.”

Tim Leigh, Managing Director, Stage One Creative Services said: “Over the years, we’ve worked on several editions of Eurovision, but this is the very first time we’ve been asked to deliver the main stage structure. This project has touched almost every department at Stage One; from our structural engineers, our CAD designers to almost everyone in our workshops.

“In just over two weeks, we will have designed and manufactured over 260 individual components that will be assembled on site to create the stage. It’s a real testament to our workforce who are some of the most committed and skilled individuals you will ever meet. I am lucky to have each and every one of them.”

Stage One Creative Service’s previous credits includes the London 2012 Opening Ceremonies, UAE National Day, as well as a giant cable net system and structural set pieces for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday May 13 with Semi-Finals on Tuesday and Thursday May 9 and 11.

Britain will be represented by Mae Muller, 25, who will perform her track I wrote a Song.