From today, children's meals are free at M&S cafes when parents or guardians spend £5 or more on non-kids food and drink.

The special offer runs until April 14 and offers plenty of choice.

A spokesman said: "The Kids’ Munch Meal includes Main + Snack + Drink, with delicious choices from classics such as jacket potato with beans & sausages to cheesy tomato pasta, enough choice to keep the pickiest of palettes happy!"

Sharry Cramond, Marketing & Hospitality Director at M&S said: “Parents and carers have a lot to think about during the Easter holidays, as well as all the meal planning! We are pleased to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free deal, especially at a time when we are still all feeling the pinch. We look forward to hearing what our mini-Café fans think of their Easter visits!”