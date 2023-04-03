On the evening of Wednesday March 15, several fires were started at the rear of properties in West Avenue in Filey. The following day, there were instances of fires started in Pasture Crescent and Station Avenue. Then, on Saturday (April 1) there was a further incident when a property was set alight in Lowfield Caravan Park. All the incidents occurred between 3pm and 8pm.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and is working with North Yorkshire Fire Service to identifying those who are responsible.

PC Harry Rushworth, from the Filey Response Team, said: “At this time, it’s fortunate that nobody has been seriously hurt.

“We’re now asking the public to assist us with any information that will help us identify those involved.

“This could CCTV camera footage, ring doorbell or dash cam footage. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who has noticed a person’s clothes that smell distinctly of smoke.

“High-visibility patrols will be taking place within the area to provide reassurance and schools will also be visited after the Easter break to discuss fire safety.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, then please contact officers immediately. You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth. Alternatively, you can email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police refence number 12230057858 when passing information.