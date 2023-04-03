The 'fail-to-stop' incident happened in Longwestgate in Scarborough at just after 1pm on Tuesday March 28 - and involved a white estate vehicle which collided with a pedal cyclist.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The pedal cyclist, an 88-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision.

"Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident."

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken - or you can email josh.hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230055684 when passing information.