A MAN has died following a motorbike crash in a village near York.
Humberside Police said officers are appealing for information after a man suffered fatal injuries in a road traffic collision at around 11.50am yesterday morning (April 2).
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is reported that a Ducati motorcycle was travelling east along Melbourne Road in Allerthorpe when it is believed to have lost control and left the road.
"Sadly, the 44-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
"His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time."
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 176 of 2 April.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article