The collision happened on the A1 just before junction 49 at the Dishforth Interchange at around 5.50am on Friday March 31.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A white fiat 500 collided with a heavy goods vehicle. The occupants of the Fiat 500 received serious injuries and required treatment in hospital.

"The stretch of A1 was closed for two hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene and to allow for recovery to take place."

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They said they would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles.

If you can help, please email gary.dukes@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gary Dukes.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230056922 when passing information.