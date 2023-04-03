York Railway Institute Sports Club have just three days left of their community crowdfunding campaign - named 'Keep The Lights On'. The lights in question are old expensive floodlights, which make up a considerable part of the club's expenses each month.

The campaign smashed through its initial target of £20,000 in just nine days and has been growing steadily since, with stretch goals to help them replace as many of the floodlights as they can.

The club said that by reaching £30,000 this week, the adjustments could be sitewide without seeking further grant support, meaning the club can continue to offer community sport.

The club is now aiming to raise £30,000 (Image: UGC)

Phil Ruddock, a campaign supporter, said: “York RI was a big part of my life. I do not want to see a local sports club suffer from financial difficulties as it benefits us all in the local community."

The funds raised will benefit all users of the club by reducing fuel costs, but will also allow more participation in the netball, rugby and football sections of the club.

Alongside the fundraising, the club have secured boosts from both Holgate Ward and Tesco Community Grants.

Councillor Kallum Taylor, of the Holgate Ward, said: "This is a really good cause for a brilliant club that's an asset to our community. We are more than happy to support.”

Over the 30 days of the campaign, the community has backed the club and offered rewards to help them reach their target. These rewards have come from local organisations including Askham Bryan Wildlife Park, Crooked Tap, York City FC Football Foundation, Acomb Greengrocers, Tea on the Green, Holgate Windmill, According to McGee Art Clubs, Ignite Sports Coaching and MyTime Therapy.

A spokesperson for MyTime Therapies said: “We love being part of the RI community and are very grateful to all those who volunteer their time and skills to the club.

"Sport is so important for mental and physical health so this club is important for our community.”

As well as these prizes, the crowdfunder has had several prize draws, including an afternoon tea at the Grand Hotel and a customised York RI Subbuteo Team.

The customised York RI Subbuteo team (Image: UGC)

But, the most popular reward has been a classic York RI AFC LNER Centenary shirt. This limited edition centenary shirt has been commissioned by LNER in recognition of the historic partnership and roots with the Railway Institute sports clubs.

A York RI club spokesman said: “There’s still time to grab yourself one of these unique shirts for a £25 donation before Thursday. This shirt represents a little bit of history meeting the modern day.”

To donate to the campaign, visit the online donation page at: bit.ly/3mOFiar