EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a crash after a car rolled over the embankment on a major road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bedale, Colburn and Northallerton responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collison on the A1 northbound near Leeming at around 6pm yesterday.
The collision also affected the A6055 bypass with one of the vehicles rolling over the embankment.
One adult and two children were checked over on scene by paramedics - and the crews stabilized the vehicle and made the scene safe of both roads.
