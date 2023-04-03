Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public on at the weekend as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

A police spokesman said: "Our specially trained Project Servator officers will definitely be out and about over the Easter holidays.

"Thank you to British Transport Police and Cheshire Police for your help and working with us this week.

"Please say hello when you see us out and we will tell you all about our work and how you can help.

We pop up anywhere, at any time and in any weather.

Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.