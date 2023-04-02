To mark Palm Sunday (April 2), York Minster held a donkey-led procession of its clergy and congregation to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

Christian Climate Action held a vigil outside this service, at 10.30am, which included the readings of prayers for Creation with the words ‘Creation Cries Out’, and ‘No Faith In Fossil Fuels’.

The group carried out a ‘die-in’ demonstration, which involved people lying on the ground covered in white sheets, to represent people who have died due to global warming.

Placards were placed next to these ‘corpses’ naming the different causes of death through climate change, including famine, suicide, flooding, wildfires, and drought.

The group were calling on York Minster and the York Diocese to join the 18 Church of England Dioceses who have pledged their commitment to invest in clean energy over fossil fuel companies.

Valerie King, a mother of two who took part in the vigil, said: "Our aim is to bear witness to the terrible destruction on the people of the global south that is being perpetrated by the major oil and gas companies.

"We are urging congregations and clergy alike to support the moral case for immediate divestment from fossil fuels so that the Church can speak out on the injustices meted out on the poor and disenfranchised."

Valerie added: "The suffering caused by fossil fuel companies continues here in the UK. People are struggling to heat their homes, while British companies like Shell and BP announce record-breaking profits and drive forward plans to extract new oil and gas.

"Christian Climate Action are presenting the Church with a moral decision. One option is to continue funding the fossil fuel industry, which is committed to the exploitation of new oil and gas fields in contradiction to reports from the International Energy Agency and the United Nation’s IPCC.

"The other option is to divest immediately and support the development of clean alternatives to fossil fuels through investment policies and speak out to governments to halt new oil and gas licences.

"The moral imperative is clear. We must divest now.”