Two donkeys led York Minster's clergy and congregation on a procession to mark Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday (April 2), the Sunday before Easter Day, sees Christians commemorate Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.
To mark this date in the Christian calendar, York Minster held a service at 10.30am outside the cathedral in the South Piazza with a procession of the congregation led by two donkeys.
This represented the procession that Jesus had made in the days before he was crucified.
The procession ended by entering into the cathedral via the West End.
Crowds had gathered to hear the Eucharist prayer and sermon, and held their palm crosses in the air before the procession began.
A York Minster spokesperson explained: "The Eucharist included the Passion Gospel, sung by the Choir of York Minster, and the blessing of palm crosses, as a reminder of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and what would come afterwards.
"This service turns from triumph to sorrow, marking the beginning of Jesus’ journey towards the cross."
This afternoon the Minster will hold a Choral Evensong service at 4pm, and the Ebor Singers choir will perform John Stainer’s Crucifixion.
