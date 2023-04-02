A missing girl from York has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal yesterday (April 1) for a missing girl, 17, from York, who had been missing since March 31, and was believed to have travelled to Scotland.
Officers have now confirmed that the girl has been found safe and well, and thank everyone who shared their appeal.
