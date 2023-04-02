Police have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing teenage girl.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that Skye, aged 15, from Scarborough, was last seen at home by her family on Saturday, April 1, at 5.15pm.
It is thought that she may have travelled to Hull.
Skye is described as white, slim, with short, dyed black hair, brown eyes, and a pale complexion.
Read Next:
- Police issue update on man with a gun outside Malton schools
- York: Bishopthorpe Bridge found to be substandard
She was last seen wearing a distinctive red Coca Cola top, black trousers, and was carrying a small, dark coloured bag.
Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen her or knows where she is now to get in touch.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting or know where Skye is now, please call 999.
Please quote reference 12230058084
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article