North Yorkshire Police has reported that Skye, aged 15, from Scarborough, was last seen at home by her family on Saturday, April 1, at 5.15pm.

It is thought that she may have travelled to Hull.

Skye is described as white, slim, with short, dyed black hair, brown eyes, and a pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing a distinctive red Coca Cola top, black trousers, and was carrying a small, dark coloured bag.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen her or knows where she is now to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting or know where Skye is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference 12230058084