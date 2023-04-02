Over recent months a number of banking groups have shared that they will be closing some high street banks.
Many banks noted that an increasingly large proportion of customers choose to bank from the comfort of their own homes.
Seeing them use their smartphones or computers to manage their money, rather than travelling to a branch and waiting in a queue.
The banking groups include NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and RBS.
Every NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and RBS branch closing in the UK
Bank of Scotland
- Roman Road, Bearsden – July 25
- Lawnmarket, Edinburgh – July 26
- Albert Drive, Pollokshields – July 27
- North Deeside Road, Cults – August 14
Halifax
- Rushey Green, Catford – July 18
- Emersons Green Retail Pk, Bristol – July 19
- Bridge Street, Tadcaster – August 22
- Manchester Road, Denton – August 30
- Kirkgate, Otley – September 5
- Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe – September 6
- John Street, Porthcawl – September 7
- Market Street, Newmarket – September 11
- Huddersfield Road, Mirfield – September 21
Lloyds
- Benton Road, Benton – July 17
- Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough – July 17
- Sea Road, Fulwell – July 20
- Station Road, Chapeltown – July 24
- Holloway Road, London – July 25
- Carlton Hill, Carlton – July 26
- Chesterton Road, Cambridge – July 31
- High Street, Shepton Mallet – July 31
- London Road, Hazel Grove – August 1
- Thavies Inn House, Holborn Circus, London – August 1
- Threadneedle Street, London – August 2
- Heol-y-Neuadd, Tumble – August 3
- Market Street, Eckington – August 9
- Union Road, New Mills – August 17
- Grover Walk, Corringham – August 21
- Long Street, Wotton-Under-Edge – August 23
- Bridge Street, Downham Market – September 4
- Market Street, Shirebrook – September 4
- High Street, Sidmouth – September 5
- John Street, Porthcawl – September 7
- Queen Street, Withernsea – September 12
- Fore Street, Wellington – September 13
- Station Road, Newburn, Newcastle upon Tyne – September 14
- Ockham Road South, East Horsley – September 18
- Commercial Street, Ystradgynlais – September 19
- Great North Road, Doncaster – September 20
NatWest
- Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield – June 27
- Jail Yard Parade, Rothwell – June 28
- School Road, Tilehurst – June 28
- Queensway, Bletchley – June 29
- Queens Road, Bristol – July 4
- Whitgift Centre, Croydon – July 4
- High Street, Deal – July 5
- Dean Street, London – July 5
- Hilldene Avenue, Romford – July 6
- Finney Lane, Heald Green – July 11
- Holderness Road, Hull – July 11
- London Road, Isleworth – July 12
- Wells Road, Knowle – July 12
- Aldersgate Street, London – July 13
- High Street, New Malden – July 13
- Richmond Road, Cardiff – July 18
- South End, Croydon – July 19
- High Street, Street – July 19
- Anchor Road, Aldridge – July 20
- Park View, Whitley Bay – July 20
- High Street, Dorking – July 25
- Broad Street, March – July 25
- Lincoln Road, Peterborough – July 26
- Market Street, Tamworth – July 27
- Market Place, Blandford Forum – August 1
- Market Place, Wymondham – August 1
- King Street, Knutsford – August 2
- High Street, Runcorn – August 2
- High Street, Stony Stratford – August 3
- The Shopping Centre, Bournemouth – August 8
- High Street, Westbury on Trym – August 8
- Bradford Road, Brighouse – August 9
- Market Place & Bridge Street Corner, Fakenham – August 10
- St Thomas Square, Ryde – August 10
- Fore Street, Hertford – August 15
- Pavillion Buildings, Brighton – August 16
- High Street, Christchurch – August 16
- Fleet Street, London – August 17
- Garstang Road, Fulwood – August 17
- Gredley House, Stratford – November 30
Royal Bank of Scotland
- High Street, Tranent – July 27
- Church Street, Johnstone – August 15
You can find out more information on your local bank closures, via the individual websites of the banks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here