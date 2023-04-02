North Yorkshire Police said they closed the roads in the Castlegate area of Knaresborough yesterday (April 1) to allow emergency services to attend to a fire reported at the Castle Vaults pub.

The roads were closed for some time while firefighters dealt with the incident.

A police spokesman said at the time: "Please avoid the area as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service work to make the area safe."

Roads have since reopened.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 5.10pm to Castlegate in Knaresborough.

"Crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, and Boroughbridge responded to reports of a chimney fire in a pub which spread to the roof void.

"The fire caused 30 per cent damage to the roof void.

"Crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras."