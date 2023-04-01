Malton Primary, St Mary's RC and Norton Primary Schools along with Malton School and Norton College were placed in lockdown following the incident at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Police have now said a man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of carrying an air weapon in public.

"He has surrendered the weapon into police custody and has been issued with a police caution for carrying an air weapon in public.

"We are satisfied that he did not intend to cause any alarm to any members of the public.

"To reiterate, on the day of the incident, following a thorough search of the area and further investigation, we were satisfied that there was no heightened threat to the public or schools in the area.

"A number of our officers remained outside local schools to provide reassurance and engage with worried parents and students.

Once again we thank the schools who reported their concerns for their quick-thinking to protect their pupils and staff from potential harm."