On Thursday, March 30, North Yorkshire Police received a worried call from a primary school in Malton, just before 12pm, regarding a man acting suspiciously.

The school went into lockdown and contacted other schools in the area, who did the same.

Armed officers and the NPAS helicopter were also deployed to the area.

Officers can now confirm that a man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an air weapon in public.

He has surrendered the weapon into police custody and has been issued with a police caution for carrying an air weapon in public.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "To reiterate, on the day of the incident, following a thorough search of the area and further investigation, we were satisfied that there was no heightened threat to the public or schools in the area.

"We are satisfied that he did not intend to cause any alarm to any members of the public.

"A number of our officers remained outside local schools to provide reassurance and engage with worried parents and students.

"Once again we thank the schools who reported their concerns for their quick-thinking to protect their pupils and staff from potential harm."