Following the success of her Keep York Warm Weekend, when residents donated warm clothes and blankets for those who couldn’t afford to heat their homes, Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has called for donations of food.

Rachael Maskell at Acomb Explore donation point (Image: Supplied)

She has launched the York Together Food Drive to help replenish the depleting stocks of food banks in York, as the need for emergency food is now outweighing the number of donations food banks are receiving.

Read Next:

Over today and yesterday (March 31 to April 1), donation points were held in four venues across York - Central Methodist Church, Acomb Explore library, St Hilda's Church, and Southlands Church - to encourage people to donate non-perishable foods.

People could also donate to the Just Giving Page, from which cash will be used to purchase items from the list of items required.

All contributions received will then be distributed to community food banks across the city.

Rachael Maskell with LNER's donation (Image: Supplied)

Ms Maskell said: “I’m grateful to residents for their kindness at this time. York will be fed this Easter.

"We have received 60 pallets of food so far, and donations have been made from businesses and organisations across York, including LNER, who donated 2,500 meals, Aviva, and Make it York.

“People have come in with carrier bags of food, and saying they will continue to donate to food banks, and we reached over £2,000 on the Just Giving Page.

“Food prices have increased by 18 per cent in the last year, reaching a 45 year high, and people are struggling. They are coming into my surgeries to say they are on the bread line, and an estimated 13,000 families in York are struggling to afford food.

“I’ve spoken to the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, who say people are struggling to meet housing costs.”

More than 70 per cent of food banks have seen a drop in food donations and nearly 90 per cent have experienced supply issues in the last year.

All contributions received will then be distributed to community food banks across the city